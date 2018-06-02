Morocco: 2026 World Cup candidacy deemed eligible

Morocco’s 2026 World Cup Candidacy Committee on Friday night received confirmation from the FIFA Evaluation Committee that its technical file is qualified for submission to the vote at the FIFA Congress on June 13 in Moscow.A statement from the local organizing committee seen by APA stated that Morocco will, therefore, be able to showcase its vision at the crucial FIFA member associations’ congress.

It added that this underscores the Kingdom’s ability to organize a World Cup of 48 teams, which will be first of its kind and thus gives a historic opportunity to Morocco to organize an exceptional competition.

“We are all excited about being qualified for this milestone, and for declared capable of hosting such an event. We will present to the associations entitled to vote at the June 13th FIFA Congress in Moscow the vision of the Kingdom of Morocco, in order to convince the majority of voters at this Congress,” Morocco’s Bidding Committee Chair Moulay Hafid Elalamy said.

He announced that in the coming days, the Moroccan Organizing Committee will continue its mission to “demonstrate to FIFA and the global football community our ability to organize a genuine and profitable FIFA World Cup.”

Morocco’s only competition at the FIFA congress will be a joint bid presented by the United States, Canada and Mexico.