Morocco aeronautical sector opened to U.S investors

Morocco’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Green and Digital Economy, Moulay Hafid Elalamy, on Monday began a working visit to the United States to promote his country’s aeronautics sector to American investors, a statement shared with APA indicates.According to the statement, the visit aims to promote the assets of the national industrial platform and, more particularly, the Boeing ecosystem to suppliers of the American aircraft manufacturer with a view to strengthening the local supply chain through the implementation of new investment projects.

The itinerary of the minister’s visit includes talks with the Executive Vice President of the Boeing Company and Chairman and CEO of the Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) subsidiary, Mr. Stanley A. Deal, on the progress of the ecosystem and the prospects for its development.

Accompanied by representatives of the ‘Groupement des Industries Marocaines Aéronautiques et Spatiales’ (GIMAS) and the ‘Agence Marocaine de Developpement des Investissements et des Exportations’ (AMDIE), the Moroccan minister will also hold a series of B2B meetings with high-level officials representing Boeing suppliers in the two American aeronautical centers of Seattle and Wichita, the statement concluded.