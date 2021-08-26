Morocco-Algeria row: AUC urges restraint

International › APA

Published on 27.08.2021 at 00h21 by APA News

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat, has expressed profound dismay over the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Algeria and Morocco.In a statement issued on Thursday, Faki deplored “any deterioration in the fraternal, historic, multidimensional relations of the two states and the two brotherly Maghreb peoples.”

 The Chairperson of the Commission called on the leaders of the two countries to “refrain from any act likely to incite escalation,” urging them to “resolutely” engage in a logic of “peace and fruitful cooperation in the well understood interests of the two peoples.”

 He reiterated the AU’s full readiness to “promote any initiative for the resumption of their fraternal relations in the service of peace and prosperity in the Maghreb and Africa.”

 Algeria on Tuesday severed diplomatic ties with Rabat with immediate effect, citing Morocco’s “hostile actions” towards it.

 Rabat “took note of the unilateral decision of the Algerian authorities to broke off relations with Morocco,” the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said.

 “Morocco regrets this completely unjustified but expected decision – in view of the logic of escalation observed in recent weeks – as well as its impact on the Algerian people,” the ministry said.

The kingdom “categorically rejects the fallacious, even absurd, pretexts that underlie it,” it added.

 “For its part, the Kingdom of Morocco will remain a credible and loyal partner for the Algerian people and will continue to act, with wisdom and responsibility, for the development of healthy and fruitful inter-Maghreb relations,” the statement concluded.

 

