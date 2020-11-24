Morocco and Covid-19: Air traffic down over 70 percent in October

Commercial passenger traffic fell by 70.79 percent during the first ten months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, according to statistics from the National Airports Office (ONDA).In total, national airports received 6,144,790 passengers at the end of last October, against 21,039,018 passengers a year earlier, the same source said.

In fact, Casablanca international airport handled around 46 percent of overall passenger traffic, or 177,476 passengers, compared to 848,373 passengers for the same period in 2019, a reduction of 79.08 percent.

Air traffic at Marrakech airport, meanwhile, fell by 94.88 percent, handling 30,662 passengers, against 599,090 passengers received during the same period of the previous year.

For its part, international traffic fell by 71.87 percent, due to a decrease in all geographic sectors.

Traffic with Europe, which generally constitutes more than 86 percent of global air traffic, fell by 71.06 percent. The other regions also recorded significant declines, notably Africa (-71.55 percent), the Middle and Far East (-77.94 percent) and North America (-75.17 percent).

It is the same downward trend for air freight, which recorded during the same period a decrease of 39.46 percent, representing 5,075.19 tonnes in October 2020, against 8,382.88 tonnes in October 2019.