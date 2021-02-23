Morocco applies for UN Human Rights Council seat

Morocco has decided to stand as a candidate for the UN Human Rights Council for the period 2023-2025, the Minister for Human Rights and Relations with the Parliament, Mustapha Ramid announced on Monday.Rabat enjoys the support of the African Union, the League of Arab States, several other regional groupings and friendly countries, Ramid told at a videoconference during the High-level Segment, as part of the 46th Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

In this regard, the Moroccan Minister of State highlighted the Kingdom’s dynamic interaction with the UN human rights mechanisms and its openness to the special procedures of the Human Rights Council.

According to him, Morocco has continued to implement its commitments, in collaboration with the treaty bodies, insisting on the ongoing interactions with the Committee for the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

In the context of the pandemic, the Kingdom has maintained its relations with international human rights mechanisms, while sharing its experience in the management of this crisis and the fight against its repercussions, through a report submitted in response to the joint special procedures questionnaire relating to “the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the enjoyment of human rights,” and a report submitted to the subcommittee for the prevention of torture, with regard to the implementation of the content of its consultative document.