Morocco approves 34 projects worth over $1.2bn

The Moroccan Investment Commission, on Wednesday at a meeting chaired by the head of government, Saad Eddine El Otmani, examined and approved a whopping 34 projects for a total cost of more than $ 1.2 billion (11.3 billion DH).These projects should allow the creation of 3,500 direct jobs and 5,819 indirect jobs, says a press release from the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Green and Digital Economy

The investment distribution by sector shows that the tourism and leisure sector tops the list with 3.29 billion DH (1 dollar = 8.95 DH), or over 29 percent of the planned investment, followed by the transport and infrastructure sector, with 2.47 billion DH and the education and higher education sector with 2.27 billion DH, while that of renewable energy and seawater desalination comes 4th with 2 billion DH.

The sectoral distribution of jobs shows that the tourism and leisure sector is the main job provider, the same source underlines, noting that the projects in this sector provide for the creation of 1,365 direct jobs, or 39 percent of the jobs to be generated.

As for the distribution of the investment by region of establishment, the region of Casablanca-Settat comes in first position with 3.84 billion, i.e. 34 percent of the projected investment, followed by the region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, with investment projects of around 3.39 billion DH.

With $ 7.45 billion, Moroccan capital projects represent the major part of the planned investments, or nearly 66 percent. These projects have emerged as part of the implementation of major projects in the sectors of industry, education and higher education and tourism and leisure.

The Morocco-France joint ventures rank second with an estimated investment of two billion DH, or more than 17 percent of the total investment amount approved by the Commission, followed by a 1.44-billion DH investment from the United Arab Emirates.