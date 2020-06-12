Morocco approves partnership deal with UK

The Moroccan Government Council has approved the partnership agreement between Morocco, Great Britain, and Northern Ireland, concluded on October 26, 2019 in London.The agreement aims at filling the legal vacuum following the withdrawal of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from the European Union (EU), the government spokesman said Thursday in a statement read at the end of the council.

The agreement also intends to determine the framework of cooperation between the two parties at the end of the transition period following the Brexit, while preserving bilateral trade relations as well as mutual rights and commitments. The deal was signed as stipulated by the 1996 Euro-Mediterranean agreement establishing an association between the Kingdom of Morocco, on the one hand, and the European communities and their member states, on the other, in addition to the agreement concluded in 2010 between Morocco and the EU to set up a dispute settlement mechanism.

It also stipulates to preserve the preferential conditions for trade between the two parties, resulting from the aforementioned association agreement, to provide a basis for further bilateral trade liberalisation and to establish a partnership and a free trade area for goods and related rules between the two parties, the spokesman said.

In order to ensure the proper implementation of this agreement, the two sides decided to establish a partnership council and a partnership commission, as well as agreed on the exchange of letters of understanding on dispute settlement under this agreement, and the signing of a joint declaration on a tripartite approach on rules of origin, which will enter into force as soon as this agreement is implemented.