Morocco-based OIC marks Golden Jubilee

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday celebrates its 50th anniversary in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, where the organization was set up on September 25, 1969.A ceremony marking the anniversary was held in the presence of Moroccan ministers, the OIC Secretaries General, past and present and a host of diplomats and personalities from all walks of life.

At the opening ceremony, the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation read a statement from King Mohammed VI in which he declared that the successful outcome of half a century of constructive and diligent work “reinforces our desire to correct the trajectory of joint Islamic action, since we must ultimately ensure political stability, economic prosperity and social well-being for the Muslim community.”

The monarch said the organization has been active in strengthening inter-religious and intercultural dialogue, countering two major challenges of the Muslim world: extremism and the temptation to withdraw.

It has also helped to bring about a climate of harmony and tolerance between peoples and nations, to consolidate international peace and stability.

He called for a new roadmap to leverage “our human and natural resources, and ultimately promote a significant improvement in the quality of life in Muslim countries.”

This challenge, the king added, involves a redefinition of current development models according to a scheme that incorporates the specific assumptions of the world economic order, which builds on successful experiences, focused primarily on the development and upgrading of the human element.

The ultimate goal is to achieve the desired growth and lay the groundwork for a civilization revival with an economic, social and environmental vocation, he said.

The Golden Jubilee provides an opportunity to review the context of its establishment, as well as the efforts it has made by the organization in various fields and especially for the Palestinian people who are pushing for the establishment of an independent state, with Al-Asharif as its capital.

As a reminder, the OIC was created by a decision of the historic summit held in Rabat on September 25, 1969, following an arson at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The OIC, which has become the second largest organization after the United Nations, is made up of 57 member states, in addition to observer countries like Russia.

Currently, the OIC has organizations in various sectors, including economics, culture, etc.

Upon its inception, the OIC has set itself the objectives of improving and consolidating the links of fraternity and solidarity between member states, safeguarding and protecting common interests, supporting the just causes of members and coordinating their efforts to address the challenges facing the Islamic world in particular and the international community in general.