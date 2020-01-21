Morocco: Bolivia no longer recognizes ‘SADR’

Bolivia, on Monday, decided to withdraw its recognition of the so-called “Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic” and to “sever all ties” with this entity, the Bolivian Ministry of External Relations said in a statement.La Paz also declared that it will adopt the principle of “constructive neutrality” with regard to the conflict over the Sahara and that it “will from now on work to support the efforts being made within the framework of the United Nations, to find a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution, in line with the principles and objectives set out in the UN Charter.”

“Bolivia is determined to build a renewed relationship with the Kingdom of Morocco, based on mutual respect for national sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in the internal affairs of the two countries,” the statement said.

The adoption by Bolivia of such a position is the result of intense and fruitful exchanges between the two countries’ foreign ministers, following the advent of the new government in Bolivia in November 2019.

To date, more than 160 countries do not recognize the “RASD”. On the other hand, only about 20 others maintain their recognition of RASD.

This decision also confirms the good chapter and the fruitful dynamic, which now typifies relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the countries of South America.