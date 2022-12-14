Morocco: bringing oomph to African football

Morocco have smashed the glass ceiling of African teams at the World Cup, reaching where none have managed in the 92-year history of the most prestigious competition in sport.By Ibrahima Dione

As the first African country to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup, Morocco’s feat will be emulated on the continent, says journalist Mamadou Koume, a former president of Senegal’s National Association of the Sports Press (ANPS).

Interview excerpts:

What could possibly be the consequences for Africa of such a monumental achievement by Morocco?

MK: This result will give oomph to African football and allow it to rid itself of past complexes in the face of other competitors from other parts of the world especially Europe and the Americas whose stranglehold of the World Cup remains unchallenged.

Other African nations will be saying to themselves that it was possible for them to match or even better Morocco’s sensational rise to the pinnacle of world football.

Morocco’s football record in Africa can only point to one continental trophy, the African Cup of Nations (AfCON) won as hosts in 1976.

If the Atlas Lions succeeded in creating a sensation in Qatar, then Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana will be desperate to repeat the feat. But as it stands Morocco is the reference point for Africa at the World Cup. Other illustrious footballing nations in Africa for inspiration will want to know what has been behind Morocco’s near-seamless performance.

Morocco has failed in several attempts to host the World Cup but with the Atlas Lions’ exploits in Qatar, is there reason to hope that the kingdom will land the hosting rights in the not-too-distant future?

MK: Morocco has applied five times to host the World Cup, including the one in 2010 that was finally awarded to South Africa. Now, I believe that this country has a sporting reference with this semi-final against France. In addition, Morocco has enough infrastructure for this kind of competition. All the African countries banned from playing in their own country because of the lack of stadiums turned to Morocco to host their home matches. Moreover, Morocco’s proximity to Europe is also an advantage to the kingdom. It is a crossroads of cultures and civilizations. The Atlas Lions have put Morocco, Moroccan and African soccer on the world map. The kingdom therefore has some strong points with which to apply for hosting the 2030 World Cup. The United States, Canada and Mexico have already been chosen to co-host the 2026 World Cup. In the near future, Morocco could well be the second African country to host the prestigious competition.

How do you see the semi-final between Morocco and France?

MK: The match is unprecedented in the World Cup. For me, it is 50-50. Seeing Morocco in this tournament has been a pleasant surprise. They are one of the teams, along with the Netherlands and England that finished the first round with the highest number of points (7). Defensively, the Atlas Lions are very solid (conceding only 1 goal in five games). They will meet France, the reigning world champion. ‘Les Bleus’ (French national squad) have also made a strong impression. And Didier Deschamps’ team have been very lucky so far. All in all, it will be a balanced game. The players of both teams play in the same leagues. However, most of the French players play in big clubs unlike the Moroccans. But football remains a collective sport. Therefore, we are heading for a hard-fought game. The only apprehension that we can have for Morocco is a squad depleted by injuries to its key players. We do not know if some of them will make their return in the semi-final.

At a symbolic level, what does this duel represent for the two nations?

MK: This match has many meanings. Morocco was a French protectorate from 1912 to 1956, for almost half a century. There are many Franco-Moroccans who have lived in France for generations. They have founded families there. The Moroccans of origin are also present in Belgium and Spain. Geographically, the kingdom is close to these European countries. In the rans of the Atlas Lions are two players (Romain Saiss and Sofiane Boufal) born in France and trained there. Coach Walid Regragui, also born in France, was trained there before making appearances for Toulouse, Ajaccio, Grenoble and other clubs during his playing days. This match is therefore going to be special in many ways.

APA’s Ibrahima Dione was talking to Mamadou Kouma, a former president of Senegal’s National Association of the Sports Press (ANPS).