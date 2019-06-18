Morocco busts terrorist cell in Tetouan

The Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ), on Tuesday, in the northern city of Tetouan, located 278 km from Rabat, raided a terrorist cell composed of five individuals, aged between 23 and 33 years, and suspected to be close to the organization called “Islamic State.”Search operations carried out have resulted in the capture of electronic devices, knives and a military uniform, BCIJ, a section of the Directorate General of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), said in a statement copied to APA.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the arrested suspects have pledged allegiance to the self-proclaimed “Emir” of Daesh (Islamic State), and adhered to the propaganda of this terrorist group; likewise, they have ties with fighters on the Syrian-Iraqi scene to take advantage of their experiences.

The suspects will be brought to justice at the end of the investigation, which is conducted under the supervision of the appropriate Prosecutor.