Morocco calls for expert platform to fight epidemics in Africa

Morocco has called for a platform of African experts to fight epidemics in Africa.The kingdom said this would support the competent authorities of African countries in terms of advice in the fight against epidemics on the continent, and to allow a continuous exchange of expertise to consolidate intra-African cooperation.

During his speech at the 41st session of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the African Union in Addis Ababa on Monday, Morocco’s Permanent Representative to the organisation, Mohamed Arrouchi, stressed that this proposal is part of the efforts of the pan-African institution in strengthening African knowledge and expertise, as well as its autonomy in the field of products, medical equipment and logistics, local reports from the kingdom said.

By proposing the creation of a platform of African experts for the fight against epidemics in Africa, Morocco reiterates the importance of the operational dimension within the framework of a common African action to meet the legitimate aspirations of the African citizen, Arrouchi added.

The Moroccan diplomat also took the opportunity to stress that all the products and equipment constituting the aid were manufactured in Morocco, on African soil, by Africans.

He noted that to this end this action constitutes a concrete example demonstrating that Africa can acquire its own expertise, in very specific areas, as soon as the opportunity arises.

The Moroccan envoy also called on the AU Commission to use its structures to strengthen Africa’s resilience in the fight against epidemics, in particular through the full and effective operationalization of the Agency of African Medicines, which will allow the continent greater autonomy in the provision of medicines for all its citizens.