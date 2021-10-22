Morocco/Canada direct flights to resume October 29

Ottawa has authorized the resumption of direct flights linking Morocco to Canada after a two-month suspension.The decision to suspend direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from Morocco, which came into effect on August 29, 2021, was explained by an increase in the number of positive Covid-19 test results among travelers arriving to Canada from Morocco. But as the epidemiological situation has improved in the Kingdom, Ottawa has decided to lift the suspension.

According to a Transport Canada press release, the decision to resume flights was made in light of the improving situation regarding Covid-19 in Morocco, following the advice of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

However, additional public health measures will be put in place, says Transport Canada. Travelers will be required to present a negative result to a recognized molecular PCR test, which must be performed within 72 hours prior to departure.

Travelers will also be able to show proof of a positive molecular test result within 14 to 180 days, prior to their planned departure for Canada. Transport Canada adds that travelers who can enter Canada and will be arriving from Morocco via an indirect route will still be required to show a negative molecular test result within 72 hours of their flight from a third country (other than Morocco).

Before boarding, Transport Canada insists, “travelers are required to upload their health information into the ArriveCAN application,” either through the mobile application or the website. They will also be required to wear a face mask throughout their trip.

Travelers who are unable to meet these requirements will be denied boarding, Transport Canada warns.