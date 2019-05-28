Morocco carrier to open airbase in Laayoune

The Moroccan airline, Royal Air Maroc (RAM) will open, from June 11, 2019, an air base in Laayoune and position an ATR-600 type aircraft to launch new destinations connecting Laayoune and five other cities of the Kingdom, as well as the Canary Islands.The launch of this regional air base intervenes as a result of the conclusion of a partnership agreement signed between the Council of the Region of Laayoune-Sakia Al Hamra (South) and Royal Air Maroc.

Thus, customers will benefit from a six-link program connecting Laayoune and Agadir, Dakhla, Marrakech, Smara, Guelmim and Las Palmas.

In total, the program includes 13 frequencies per week, including ten to the cities of Agadir, Dakhla, Marrakech, Smara and Guelmim at a rate of two frequencies per week for each of the domestic air routes.

This program is reinforced by a link of three frequencies per week between Laayoune and Las Palmas (Canary Islands).