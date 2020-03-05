Morocco confirms second coronavirus case

The Ministry of Health on, Wednesday evening announced that it had registered a second case of the new coronavirus that was confirmed by the Institut Pasteur-Maroc, adding the patient is a women of Moroccan nationality coming from Italy.“As part of the epidemiological monitoring and surveillance system and in execution of its communication policy, the Ministry of Health announces to the public opinion that a second Covid-19 case involving a Moroccan citizen from Italy was registered on Wednesday evening and confirmed at the laboratory of the Institut Pasteur-Maroc,” the Mnistry said in a press release.

The patient is receiving medical attention in a hospital in Casablanca, where she will be taken care of according to the health measures in force, the ministry added, insisting that the competent services at the Ministry of Health have taken the necessary measures to support this case, in accordance with national and international health security standards.

As a reminder, Morocco recorded on Monday a first case of coronavirus infection. The health situation of the 39-year-old patient, who has just returned from the Italian city of Bergamo is said to be stable, according to Health Minister, Khalid Ait Taleb.