Morocco confirms seventh COVID-19 case

Morocco has recorded its seventh confirmed case of contamination with the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the Health ministry announced on Friday.The patient is a 39-year-old Moroccan citizen who arrived in Casablanca on March 4 from Spain and checked in at a hospital with respiratory symptoms, the ministry said.

The medical staff suspected an infection with the virus, the sanitary procedures in force were applied and the analyses carried out in the laboratory of the Pasteur-Morocco Institute confirmed he had contracted the disease.

The patient is currently under medical assistance in a Casablanca hospital where he is being treated in accordance with the health regulations in place.

The ministry stated that its services are taking the necessary steps to deal with such cases in accordance with national and international health standards.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, seven confirmed cases have been registered in the kingdom, including an 89-year-old patient who died in Casablanca on Tuesday.