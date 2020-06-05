Morocco/Covid-19: Vehicle sales down 82.7pc in May

Vehicle sales in Morocco dropped by 82.7 percent in May, compared to May of last year, with 2,298 units sold in all segments, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Association of Vehicle Importers in Morocco (AIVAM) said.The drop is even more accentuated in the passenger vehicle (VP) segment, with 1,788 units sold against 11,939 in May 2019, representing a decrease of 85.02 percent, according to AIVAM statistics.

For its part, the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market decreased by 62.14 percent, for 510 units sold, against 1,347 in May 2019.

Comparing the sales made for the first five months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, AIVAM statistics show a drop of 45.46 percent, -46.95 percent for passenger cars and -32.32 percent for the LCV.

Even if the year 2019 ended in decline (-6.15 percent), compared to 2018, the market is experiencing the worst crisis in its history under the double blow of the Covid-19 and the customs administration which had, on March 23, invited AIVAM members to reduce their vehicle imports to the absolute minimum.