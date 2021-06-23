International › APA

Happening now

Morocco: COVID deaths down by 18.2 percent

Published on 23.06.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

The number of Covid-related deaths in Morocco has dropped by 18.2 percent during the last two weeks (June 8 to 21), the Health ministry said in its bi-monthly report on the epidemiological situation.It reports a “stabilisation of indicators.”

While the rate of contamination has increased significantly (+12.05 percent), the rate of positivity has dropped slightly from 3.87 percent to 3.31 percent, the head of the division of communicable diseases, Abdelkrim Meziane Bellefquih, said, noting that the active cases amounted to 3,732, against 3,165 two weeks earlier (+18 percent).

 While critical cases admitted to intensive care units have remained stable, the number of patients under intubation has decreased by 50 percent during the same period, he said.

In general, the epidemiological situation remains under control, he added, calling for more vigilance to avoid any resurgence of the virus.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top