Morocco: COVID deaths down by 18.2 percent

The number of Covid-related deaths in Morocco has dropped by 18.2 percent during the last two weeks (June 8 to 21), the Health ministry said in its bi-monthly report on the epidemiological situation.It reports a “stabilisation of indicators.”

While the rate of contamination has increased significantly (+12.05 percent), the rate of positivity has dropped slightly from 3.87 percent to 3.31 percent, the head of the division of communicable diseases, Abdelkrim Meziane Bellefquih, said, noting that the active cases amounted to 3,732, against 3,165 two weeks earlier (+18 percent).

While critical cases admitted to intensive care units have remained stable, the number of patients under intubation has decreased by 50 percent during the same period, he said.

In general, the epidemiological situation remains under control, he added, calling for more vigilance to avoid any resurgence of the virus.