Morocco creates center to promote sustainable development skills

Experts, researchers and former senior executives committed to sustainable development have established a Center specializing in Sustainable Development Skills (2C2D) in Morocco.The constitutive general assembly of this structure, which intervenes with a view to promoting South-South cooperation and strengthening the triangular approach in terms of development between Morocco and its various partners, in the north of the Mediterranean and in Africa, took place on July 23, the initiators of the Center said on Monday a statement.

This Center brings together several experts in multiple fields, including the fight against the effects of climate change, renewable energy, treatment, recovery of waste and wastewater, territorial development, agriculture, forestry, conservation of biodiversity, water economy, circular economy, environmental assessments, corporate social responsibility and social and solidarity economy.

Its mission will consist in particular in strengthening the capacities of administrations and local authorities at the national level and in partner countries, promoting the quality of services linked to advice, as well as Moroccan expertise in international development.

The initiative, the first of its kind in Africa, also aims to support the continent’s ecological transition, which makes this region of the Globe the most threatened by global warming, and which suffers from a great deficit in terms of public services (water, sanitation, waste, energy, etc.) and from a growing need for capacity building in these areas.