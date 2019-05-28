Morocco creates over 130,000 jobs in 3 years

Morocco’s Prime Minister, Saad Eddine El Otmani has unveiled Tuesday that 138,491 jobs were created in the public sector as part of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 finance acts, compared to 116,977 for the 2012-2016 period and 71,442 for the period between 2007 and 2011.Answering a question on “Government policy to reduce the unemployment rate” in the House of Representatives, El Otmani recalled that the government has implemented a series of measures to lower the unemployment rate, by continuing support for employment programs and by intensifying government efforts in the area of public employment.

The employment programs has reached important results in reducing the unemployment rate, by monitoring 201,241 jobseekers through the “integration” program and registering 102,581 self-employed persons at the end of April. 2019, compared to 32,400 in 2016, representing 103 percent of the objectives set for 2021.

These programs also include the enhancement of employability for the benefit of 45,737 jobseekers, through the “qualification” program, the monitoring of 5,210 project holders and the creation of over 2,000 small businesses or income-generating activities through the Self Employment Program.

According to the Prime Minister, the government is determined to intensify its efforts to maintain this positive trend and achieve the expected level, adding that the promotion of employment is one of the priorities of the Executive as a crucial starting point towards human development and the fight against poverty and vulnerability.