Morocco: Dakhla now linked to Paris

The large city of southern Morocco is about to be linked by a regular flight to Paris, the French capital.The Moroccan airline company, Royal Air Maroc (RAM) is launching, as of February 12, its new direct Paris-Dakhla line, in collaboration with the Moroccan National Tourist Office (ONMT), RAM said Wednesday in a press release.

Thanks to this new air route, the national company will connect, for the first time, the European continent (except the Canary Islands) to the city of Dakhla, in less than 04H30 of flight. Two flies per week are offered on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Flights from Paris are scheduled to depart at 09:45 (local time), arriving in Dakhla at 14:25 (local time). Flights in the opposite direction are scheduled at 5:25 p.m. (local time), arriving in Paris at 7:45 p.m. (local time).

The ONMT has chosen to activate this route with the RAM in order to involve the national airline in this significant tourist niche for the revival of the tourism sector. “Royal Air Maroc has always accompanied Moroccan tourism. In these times of crisis, it is necessary to work together for the revival of this strategic sector for our country. This new direct line will allow international visitors to enjoy the city of Dakhla and the Moroccan experience from the moment they board in Paris,” said the President and CEO of RAM, Abdelhamid Addou quoted in the press release.

With days and flight times adapted to the needs of travelers, this link will strengthen and facilitate the connection between France, a major tourist emitting market and Dakhla, a popular tourist destination, the same source said.