International › APA

Happening now

Morocco denies Angolan separatists visited Rabat

Published on 11.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Morocco has denied suggestions of a visit to Rabat by separatists from the Angolan province of Cabinda.Moroccan authorities on Thursday categorically denied information on an alleged visit to Rabat by a delegation from Cabinda, Angola, said a reliable diplomatic source who asked to remain anonymous.

 

“The information that emerged on social media of an alleged visit to Morocco by a delegation from Cabinda is totally unfounded and are false and tendentious delusions,” the source said.

 

Morocco is “a country known for not interfering in other countries’ internal affairs, a political principle that has always guided its diplomacy,” the source added.

 

Formerly known as Portuguese Congo, Cabinda is an enclave province of Angola, a status that has been contested by several political organisations in the territory. The capital is also called Cabinda, known locally as Tchiowa.

 

Cabinda is separated from the rest of Angola by a narrow strip of territory belonging to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which delimits the province to the south and east. Cabinda is bordered to the north by the Republic of Congo and to the west by the Atlantic Ocean.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top