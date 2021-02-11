Morocco denies Angolan separatists visited Rabat

Morocco has denied suggestions of a visit to Rabat by separatists from the Angolan province of Cabinda.Moroccan authorities on Thursday categorically denied information on an alleged visit to Rabat by a delegation from Cabinda, Angola, said a reliable diplomatic source who asked to remain anonymous.

“The information that emerged on social media of an alleged visit to Morocco by a delegation from Cabinda is totally unfounded and are false and tendentious delusions,” the source said.

Morocco is “a country known for not interfering in other countries’ internal affairs, a political principle that has always guided its diplomacy,” the source added.

Formerly known as Portuguese Congo, Cabinda is an enclave province of Angola, a status that has been contested by several political organisations in the territory. The capital is also called Cabinda, known locally as Tchiowa.

Cabinda is separated from the rest of Angola by a narrow strip of territory belonging to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which delimits the province to the south and east. Cabinda is bordered to the north by the Republic of Congo and to the west by the Atlantic Ocean.