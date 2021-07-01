Morocco, Denmark agree to strengthen trade

Morocco and Denmark have agreed to further strengthen trade ties into a crucial pillar of relations between the two countries.This commitment comes as Danish investments in Morocco have witnessed an increase.

During a meeting on Wednesday in Rabat the Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Sebastian Kofod, highlighted the excellent relations and the positive dynamics being witnessed at both bilateral and multilateral levels, according to a statement.

Regarding the consultation within international bodies, the Danish official’s visit was an opportunity to emphasize the mutual support of the two countries, especially at the level of the UN Security Council.

Morocco will support the Danish candidacy for a seat in the UN decision-making body.

Denmark will also back the Moroccan bid at the same body.

“We discussed the Moroccan experience in the fight against terrorism and extremism,” the Moroccan minister said, stressing the religious, economic and security natures of the crusade, as well as the means of coordination at the regional and international levels to deal with the scourge.

The head of Danish diplomacy praised Morocco’s exemplary management of the Covid-19 pandemic, expressing his country’s willingness to accompany Morocco in the post-Covid period.

Acknowledging Morocco’s leadership in climate and ecological transformation, the Danish minister welcomed the excellent cooperation developed between the two countries in the field of sustainable development.

Regarding migration management, Mr. Kofod hailed Morocco’s important role in this regard and affirmed his country’s readiness to support the kingdom’s efforts to manage the issue which is also a priority for Denmark.