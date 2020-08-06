Morocco deploys field hospital in Beirut

King Mohammed VI on Thursday gave instructions for emergency medical and humanitarian aid to be airlifted to Lebanon following the tragic explosion in the port of Beirut, which caused several casualties and extensive material damage.The king gave instructions for the dispatch and deployment of a military field hospital in Beirut to provide emergency medical care to the people injured in the incident.

This field hospital is made up of 100 persons, including 14 doctors of various specialities (resuscitators, surgeons, traumatologists, ENT specialists, ophthalmologists, burn victims, neurosurgeons, paediatricians, pharmacists), specialized nurses and support personnel.

It will house an operating theatre, inpatient, radiology and sterilization units, a laboratory and a pharmacy.

The Moroccan aid also includes a package of first aid medicines, food products (canned food, pulses, powdered milk, oil, sugar, etc.), tents and blankets for the accommodation of disaster victims.

It also includes medical equipment for the prevention of COVID-19, including face masks, visors, floats, gowns and hand sanitzers.

The violent explosions that shook Beirut on Tuesday left at least 137 people dead, while dozens still remain missing, according to a spokesman for the Lebanese Health Ministry.