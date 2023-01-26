Morocco describes tearing of Koran as “provocative act”

Morocco has condemned, in the strongest terms, the actions of an extremist who tore up a copy of the Holy Koran in The Hague, the Netherlands, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Living Abroad said on Wednesday.The Kingdom “denounces this new provocative act that offends the sacred symbols and feelings of more than a billion Muslims,” the ministry said in a statement.

“While recalling the values of tolerance and coexistence and respect for sacred symbols, the Kingdom of Morocco stresses the need to apply the law and act firmly to prevent any attack on religions and the feelings of their followers,” the same source added.

Earlier, Morocco had strongly condemned the actions of Swedish extremists who burned the Koran on Saturday in Stockholm, expressing “its clear-cut rejection of this dangerous act.”