Morocco dismantles four terror cells

Since the beginning of the year, Moroccan security services have dismantled four terrorist cells operating in different Moroccan cities, proving that the Kingdom is the target of terrorist threats.This means that Morocco has been able to face the various threats by developing its strategy of monitoring against terrorist networks at the national and international level and strengthen its vigilance to fight against terrorism and ensure the security and stability of the Kingdom.

In detail, the security services dismantled on March 2, 2020 a terrorist cell operating in the city of Sidi Slimane (116 km north from Rabat) and composed of four elements supporting the group called “Islamic State.” On July 7, a terrorist cell composed of four members active in Nador (northeast) and its environs was dismantled.

On September 10, Moroccan security services dismantled another terrorist cell linked to the Islamic State and aborted its imminent and complex plans with links in several Moroccan cities.

These security operations, carried out simultaneously in the cities of Tangier, Tiflet, Témara and Skhirat, resulted in the arrest of five extremists.

And on October 5, a terrorist cell affiliated with Daech active in the city of Tangier (north) and composed of four individuals, was also dismantled.

In 2019, the security services dismantled 12 terrorist cells operating in different Moroccan cities.

HA/lb/APA