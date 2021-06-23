Morocco dismantles terror cell near Marrakech

The Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) in Morocco on Tuesday dismantled a terrorist cell affiliated to the so-called “Islamic State” (EI) organization.The cell was composed of four extremists, who were active in the rural commune of Sidi Zouine in the Marrakech-Safi region.

“The search operations on the ground and the technical follow-up allowed to collect precise intelligence on the terrorist plot of the leader of this cell who planned to implement the agendas of international terrorist organizations to attack targets and sites inside the kingdom”, BCIJ said in a statement.

The suspect in question was planning to join the ranks of the Islamic State organisation in the Sahel region after establishing links with a leader within this organisation bearing the nationality of a foreign state and residing abroad, the statement added.

Investigations revealed that the “emir” of this terrorist cell used his skills in the field of welding to manufacture weapons and explosive devices.

He carried out tests for the manufacture and use of these explosive materials, before acquiring chemicals used in their manufacture in commercial premises in Marrakech.

It was part of preparations for the execution of the terror plot inside the kingdom.

After the completion of the recruitment and mobilization operations and the complete adherence to the plot, members of the cell decided to move to the execution stage, setting as instant targets vital establishments and security sites, in addition to the identification of people to be killed with knives, according to the modus operandi specific to Daech, the statement added.

Searches and investigations revealed that members of the terror cell were counting on the recruitment of children in order to spread extremist thought.

Sweeps carried out in the homes of the individuals arrested and in a room attached to the main suspect’s home led to the seizure of knives of various sizes, computer equipment, a welding machine and chemical substances suspected of being used in the manufacture of explosive devices.

The suspects were placed under custody for the judicial investigation conducted under the supervision of the competent prosecutor’s office, in order to determine the regional and international ramifications of members of the cell.