Morocco donates anti-Covid items to 15 African countries

Published on 14.06.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has instructed the distribution of various items as medical assistance to 15 “sister’ African countries, APA can report on Sunday.According  to the Foreign and African cooperation ministry which announced the news Sunday, the assistance package is aimed at supporting African countries in their bid to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The assistance is made up of some eight million masks, 900 protective visors, 600 disposable hair caps, 60,000 protective gowns, 30,000 liters of hydroalcoholic solution as well as 75,000 boxes of chloroquine, and 15,000 boxes of azithromycin.

The donations are intended to 15 African countries across the continent’s five regions namely Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Eswatini, Guinea,  Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, DR Congo, Senegal, Tanzania, and Zambia.

The whole batch of products and equipment which conform with the standards of the World Health Organisation were manufactured in Morocco by local companies.

This action of solidarity is part of an initiative launched on April 14 by King Mohammed VI as a pragmatic and action-oriented approach dedicated to Africa. 

The initiative will allow for “a sharing of experience and good practices” and aims at establishing an operational framework to support their efforts in their different phases of management of the pandemic,”  the ministry said.

