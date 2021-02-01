International › APA

Morocco, DRC discuss security challenges in Africa

Published on 01.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, met on Monday in Rabat with the Special Adviser to the Head of State of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on security matters, François Beya.These talks come in response to King Mohammed VI’s message to the Congolese President, Felix Tshisekedi, delivered last December by the Minister Delegate for Foreign Affairs, Mohcine Jazouli, said a statement of the Moroccan Department of Foreign Affairs.

 

During the meeting, the two officials discussed bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen them and discussed security challenges in the sub-region and the African continent, in a context marked by the terrorist threat.

 

The meeting comes on the eve of the beginning of Felix Tshisekedi’s term at the head of the rotating presidency of the African Union (AU) as he succeeded his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.

 

