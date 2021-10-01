International › APA

Happening now

Morocco eases COVID-19 measures

Published on 01.10.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Despite easing COVID-19 measures, general hygiene and prevention rules remain mandatory in Morocco.The government decided, on Thursday, to ease sanitary restrictive measures as of October 1, considering the progressive improvement of the COVID-19 contamination trend and the great improvement of the vaccination campaign.

 

According to a press release, these measures, taken on the basis of the recommendations of the Scientific and Technical Commission, concern the prohibition of night-time travel at national level from 23:00 to 05:00, the authorisation of travel by people between prefectures and provinces, on condition that they present a vaccination pass or an administrative authorisation to travel issued by the competent territorial authorities.

 

The move also includes closing shops, restaurants and cafés at 11pm, provided that they do not exceed 50 per cent of their capacity.

 

These measures limit the capacity of public transport to 75 per cent, in addition to permitting the organisation of gatherings and activities in open and closed spaces of less than 50 people, with the obligation to obtain authorisation from the local authorities if this number is exceeded.

 

Gyms are also allowed to resume their activities up to 50 per cent of their capacity, in addition to maintaining all other restrictive measures previously decided upon in the framework of the state of health emergency.

 

In order for the implementation of these different measures to be successful, the government called on all citizens to continue their full commitment and strict compliance with all the announced restrictive measures, including physical distancing, general hygiene rules and the compulsory wearing of protective masks, the statement concluded.

 

