Morocco elected into Human Rights Advisory Committee

Published on 08.10.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Moroccan Professor Nadia Bernoussi has been elected into the Human Rights Advisory Committee, the Foreign Affairs ministry has announced.Morocco’s election is in recognition of the kingdom’s ongoing efforts in the promotion and protection of human rights. 

It also reflects the credibility and confidence that Morocco enjoys among UN human rights bodies.

 Ms. Nadia Bernoussi is Professor of Constitutional Law and member of the European Commission for Democracy through Law. 

She is succeeding Mr. Mohamed Bennani who has been a member of the Committee since its creation in 2008.

 The Committee, a subsidiary body of the Human Rights Council, is composed of 18 experts elected by secret ballot by the Council for a three-year term, renewable only once, from a list of candidates meeting certain criteria, namely competence in the field of human rights or related areas, high moral character, independence and impartiality.

 

