Morocco: EU praises country’s centrality in external policy

King Mohammed VI on Thursday in Rabat received the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice-President of the European Commission, Mrs. Federica Mogherini, who is on a working visit.Mogherini is in Morocco as part of strengthening the strategic partnership between Rabat and Brussels.

The meeting granted to the head of European diplomacy was an opportunity to highlight Morocco’s centrality in the European Union’s foreign policy, as well as the excellent relations between the two partners, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, the Royal Cabinet said in a statement.

During her talks in Rabat, Mogherini underlined the Union’s deep commitment to the partnership with Morocco, as well as the Kingdom’s pioneering role in the Mediterranean, North Africa, Africa and the Middle East in addressing security, stability and development challenges, the statement added.

It went on: “This audience made it possible to review the various aspects of the strategic, multi-dimensional and secular partnership between Morocco and the European Union, in all its political, economic, security, regional and international components, and to agree on the need for both partners to face, together, the multiple challenges of the region, in order to seize their opportunities.

“The recent adoption by the European Parliament of the Morocco-EU Agricultural Agreement underlined that any strengthening of the partnership requires respect for the Kingdom’s higher interests and the preservation of its territorial integrity.”