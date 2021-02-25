Morocco-EU trade in goods amounts to €35bn in 2020

Trade in goods between Morocco and the European Union (EU) was estimated at €35 billion in 2020, a figure that is down from the last 3 years due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the EU ambassador to Morocco, Claudia Wiedey said.

This amount is made up of 15 billion euros of Moroccan exports to the EU and 20 billion euros of EU exports to the Kingdom, according to a document of the Delegation made public on Wednesday in Rabat.

In detail, Morocco-EU trade accounts for nearly 60 percent of the Kingdom’s foreign trade, the same source continued, adding that Morocco is also the EU’s leading partner in the southern Mediterranean.

For their part, agricultural trade between Morocco and the Union reached nearly €4.6 billion in 2020, representing 13 percent of the total trade in goods between the two parties, the same source noted.

Agricultural trade has thus maintained its progression, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which impacted overall trade in 2020.

As for imports from the EU, they reached €2.2 billion, representing 11 percent of Morocco’s total imports from the EU and 1.8x those recorded in 2012. Morocco has an agricultural trade surplus with the EU.

Trade in processed agricultural products accounts for 9 percent of bilateral agricultural trade. These products account for 16 percent of imports from the EU and 3 percent of Moroccan exports to the EU.