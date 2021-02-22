Morocco extends COVID-19 vaccination to 60-64 age group

The national Covid-19 vaccination campaign will be extended to the 60 to 64 age, starting from February 23, a statement from the Ministry of Health said on Sunday evening.This expansion, which will also cover the first category of people with chronic diseases, will be done in parallel with the vaccination of the other previously defined categories.

The health ministry urges all concerned to respond favorably to this call for vaccination, to enable the country to achieve collective immunity.

It insists on the need to continue to comply with preventive measures before and after the Covid-19 vaccination operation, to help curb the spread of the virus, especially after the kingdom spotted strains of the coronavirus variant.