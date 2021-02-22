International › APA

Happening now

Morocco extends COVID-19 vaccination to 60-64 age group

Published on 22.02.2021 at 18h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The national Covid-19 vaccination campaign will be extended to the 60 to 64 age, starting from February 23, a statement from the Ministry of Health said on Sunday evening.This expansion, which will also cover the first category of people with chronic diseases, will be done in parallel with the vaccination of the other previously defined categories.

The health ministry urges all concerned to respond favorably to this call for vaccination, to enable the country to achieve collective immunity.

It insists on the need to continue to comply with preventive measures before and after the Covid-19 vaccination operation, to help curb the spread of the virus, especially after the kingdom spotted strains of the coronavirus variant.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top