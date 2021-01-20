International › APA

Happening now

Morocco extends COVID curfew for two weeks

Published on 20.01.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Morocco decided on Tuesday to extend by two weeks, starting at 9 p.m., COVID-19 precautionary measures adopted on December 23 and renewed on January 13, the executive said in a statement.These measures relate to the night curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide, except in exceptional cases, as well as the ban on public or private parties and gatherings.

 

It also concerns the closure of restaurants, cafés, shops and supermarkets at 8 p.m. throughout Morocco.

 

This decision follows the evolution of the epidemiological situation of COVID-19 worldwide and the appearance of new variants in neighbouring countries, as well as on the basis of the recommendations of the scientific and technical commission, the statement noted.

 

Morocco recorded on Monday the first case of the new coronavirus variant in a Moroccan citizen who arrived at the port of Tangier from Marseille, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health.

 

The asymptomatic patient was placed in isolation in Casablanca, the ministry said, stressing that him and his contacts are treated in accordance with the health protocol in force in the Kingdom.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top