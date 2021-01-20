Morocco extends COVID curfew for two weeks

Morocco decided on Tuesday to extend by two weeks, starting at 9 p.m., COVID-19 precautionary measures adopted on December 23 and renewed on January 13, the executive said in a statement.These measures relate to the night curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide, except in exceptional cases, as well as the ban on public or private parties and gatherings.

It also concerns the closure of restaurants, cafés, shops and supermarkets at 8 p.m. throughout Morocco.

This decision follows the evolution of the epidemiological situation of COVID-19 worldwide and the appearance of new variants in neighbouring countries, as well as on the basis of the recommendations of the scientific and technical commission, the statement noted.

Morocco recorded on Monday the first case of the new coronavirus variant in a Moroccan citizen who arrived at the port of Tangier from Marseille, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health.

The asymptomatic patient was placed in isolation in Casablanca, the ministry said, stressing that him and his contacts are treated in accordance with the health protocol in force in the Kingdom.