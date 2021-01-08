Morocco extends state of health emergency until February 10

The government of Morocco, on Thursday, decided to extend the state of health emergency across the kingdom until February 10, 2021, as part of the efforts to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.According to the draft decree, presented by the Minister of the Interior to the Council of Government, the state of health emergency will be extended from Sunday January 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to Wednesday February 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., the spokesperson of the government, Said Amzazi said.

The decree includes provisions enabling the government authority responsible for Home Affairs to take, in the light of the epidemiological situation, all appropriate measures at the national level.

It also allows the walis of the regions, as well as the governors of the prefects in different provinces to take all executive measures to maintain public health order at the level of a prefecture, a province, a commune, etc.

To date, Morocco has recorded 448,678 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 7,645 deaths.