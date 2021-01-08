International › APA

Happening now

Morocco extends state of health emergency until February 10

Published on 08.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The government of Morocco, on Thursday, decided to extend the state of health emergency across the kingdom until February 10, 2021, as part of the efforts to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.According to the draft decree, presented by the Minister of the Interior to the Council of Government, the state of health emergency will be extended from Sunday January 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to Wednesday February 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., the spokesperson of the government, Said Amzazi said.

The decree includes provisions enabling the government authority responsible for Home Affairs to take, in the light of the epidemiological situation, all appropriate measures at the national level.

It also allows the walis of the regions, as well as the governors of the prefects in different provinces to take all executive measures to maintain public health order at the level of a prefecture, a province, a commune, etc.

To date, Morocco has recorded 448,678 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 7,645 deaths.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top