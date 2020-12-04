Morocco extends state of health emergency until January 10

The Moroccan government, meeting Thursday in Rabat, decided to extend the state of health emergency for an additional month, until January 10, 2021, as part of efforts to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.The draft decree on the extension of the state of health emergency empowers the government authority responsible for the internal affairs to take, in light of the epidemic situation, all appropriate measures at the national level.

The governors and prefects of the provinces are able to take all the necessary executive measures to maintain public health order.

The extension of the health emergency comes at a time when Morocco is preparing for the launch of a massive vaccination campaign against the coronavirus.

It continues to wreak havoc in the population with 364,190 confirmed cases and 5,985 deaths, as of December 2, 2020.