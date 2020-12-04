International › APA

Happening now

Morocco extends state of health emergency until January 10

Published on 04.12.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Moroccan government, meeting Thursday in Rabat, decided to extend the state of health emergency for an additional month, until January 10, 2021, as part of efforts to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.The draft decree on the extension of the state of health emergency empowers the government authority responsible for the internal affairs to take, in light of the epidemic situation, all appropriate measures at the national level.

The governors and prefects of the provinces are able to take all the necessary executive measures to maintain public health order.

The extension of the health emergency comes at a time when Morocco is preparing for the launch of a massive vaccination campaign against the coronavirus.

It continues to wreak havoc in the population with 364,190 confirmed cases and 5,985 deaths, as of December 2, 2020.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top