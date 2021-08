The Government Council, meeting on Monday in Rabat, decided to extend the state of health emergency across the Kingdom until October 31, 2021.This measure is part of the efforts to fight the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

So far, the Kingdom has recorded 2,996 new infections in 24 hours, for a total of 813,945 confirmed cases at Covid-19, including 11,889 deaths (+97) and 730,669 recoveries cured (+6,124).