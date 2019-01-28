Morocco face Argentina in football friendly

Morocco are set to face Argentina in a football friendly scheduled for Rabat on 26 March.The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) announced in a statement that the match will be part of preparations ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Three days after the Argentina game, the Atlas Lions will fly to Lilongwe where they will take on Malawi in the last round of qualifiers for the continental tournament.

With two games to spare, the Atlas Lions have already booked their ticket to the next AfCON which takes place in Egypt in June.

Morocco played the South Americans twice, in 1994 and 2004, losing 3-1 and 1-0 respectively.