Morocco “fully committed” to global campaign against racism

Morocco is fully associated with the many voices that speak out strongly against all forms of racism and the criminal acts that result from it, according to the kingdom’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Omar Zniber, in Geneva.“As a melting pot of populations of diverse origins, enriched by its African, Andalusian, Hebrew and Mediterranean tributaries, Morocco is imbued with a culture and values of tolerance, coexistence and recognition of others,” said the diplomat who spoke at the urgent dialogue on racism and police brutality, within the framework of the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council on Wednesday.

Thus, Morocco denounces all expressions of racism and condemns them in the strongest possible terms, the ambassador added.

He noted, in that vein, that “this urgent debate should be an opportunity for the members of the Council to seize the current international momentum to make the fight against racism a priority and an emergency, more than ever before, with a view to providing a strong political response and the much hoped-for change for the benefit of future generations.”

The Council, he added, “should use all its appropriate mechanisms, or even new procedures to be envisaged, to determine precisely the forms of police brutality, or any repression or violation of rights that are similar to racism.”

He said: “Morocco calls for vigilance in the face of the rise of identity-based antagonisms, which consequences could prove extremely dangerous or even catastrophic”.