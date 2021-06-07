Morocco gets $450m loan from World Bank

The World Bank has approved a $450 million loan to support Morocco’s long-term strategy to strengthen human capital.According to a World Bank statement, the loan, which aims to improve early childhood development in rural areas of the country, will finance the third phase of the National Initiative for Human Development (INDH), with a focus on early childhood development.

“In Morocco, a child born today will reach only 50 per cent of his or her development and productivity potential by the age of 18. Morocco’s future social and economic trajectory will depend on its ability to accelerate progress in the development and equitable distribution of human capital,” the World Bank’s Director of Operations for the Maghreb, Jesko Hentschel was quoted as saying.

“The programme will support key interventions to increase rural populations’ access to quality early childhood development services,” he added.

The programme is designed to support the Morocco’s evidence-based strategies to promote child development.

It is clear that the disparities observed to the detriment of children in rural areas of Morocco are linked to their lack of access to quality early childhood development programmes and their remoteness from services focusing on nutrition, health and early cognitive stimulation.

The programme will therefore focus on supporting this full range of services in rural areas.