Morocco hails positive results of EU partnership

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch received on Thursday in Rabat Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, who is visiting Morocco.“The two parties discussed bilateral relations and the joint will to deepen dialogue and cooperation, within the framework of the strategic partnership established between Morocco and the European Union, to which King Mohammed VI attaches particular importance,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Akhannouch, welcomed the dynamics of relations between Morocco and the EU, which has helped structure the partnership between the two parties and improve it at various levels. In this regard, he welcomed the positive results of the partnership in the fields of agriculture and fisheries, finance, investment, green economy, migration and security.

The Head of Government also welcomed the level of trade between the two parties which has enabled Morocco to position itself as the EU’s leading economic and commercial partner on the African continent. Indeed, the level of trade between the two parties has reached, in 2021, more than 45 billion euros and has tripled in 10 years.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the harmony and concordance between the agenda of social and economic reforms undertaken by Morocco and the accompaniment and support provided by the EU to these projects, with a view to the implementation of a number of them during 2023.