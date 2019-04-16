Morocco has convincing response to Africa’s agricultural challenges – Official

In view of the improvement of agricultural yields and the efficient use of resources (water, food security) Moroccan expertise in agriculture “constitutes a convincing answer to the challenges of the sector in Africa”. said Jaouad Chami, Commissioner of the International Agricultural Exhibition in Morocco (SIAM).Chami’s views are expressed in a document presented to the press at the opening of the 14th edition of SIAM, on Tuesday afternoon in the town of Meknes by Prince Moulay El Hassan, son of King Mohammed VI.

This edition of SIAM holds from 16 to 21 April and under the theme “Agriculture, a driver for employment and future of the rural world”/

Switzerland is guest country o.

“The progress achieved through the Green Morocco Plan is attracting followers across the continent, Morocco having each time responded by sharing its expertise in this area with these sister countries,” said Chami.

In addition, Chami noted, SIAM aims to contribute to brainstorming on the renewal of the Moroccan economic model, especially in its agricultural component in accordance with the appeal of King Mohammed VI who is in favor of the emergence of a rural middle class.

The thematic organization of Siam aims to reflect the many facets of national agriculture, while building bridges to support the complementarities and synergies between the different sub-sectors of the sector.

As such, the exhibition is a privileged place for linking different stakeholders in the agricultural value chain, with real opportunities both in terms of trade and the inclusive development of the sector.

The exhibition has a “strong scientific connotation”, including a rich program of dozens of conferences and meetings hosted by stakeholders of national and international stature.

The particularity of the event resides in its vocation as a melting pot of knowledge, expertise and exchange around the issues of 21st century agriculture.

In addition, Siam 2019 witnesses”for the first time the participation of five continents”, with the strengthened presence of countries from Asia and Latin America.

Switzerland, represented in SIAM by a high-level delegation led by the Secretary of State Bernard Lehmann, Director of the Federal Office of Agriculture, will be housed in its pavilion with 13 Swiss companies among them Nestlé, Elephant Green , Swissport, Givaudan, ABB, Buhler, Cotecna, Panalpina, SGS, Sicpa – Sika, Syngenta, and CleantechAlps.