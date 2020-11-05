Morocco holds fresh round of inter-Libyan negotiations

A new round of negotiations will be held Thursday evening in Bouznika, Morocco, between delegations of the Libyan State Council and Parliament, official sources said.The Libyan parties had already held two rounds of negotiations in Bouznika during which they reached a comprehensive agreement on criteria and transparent and objective mechanisms to occupy the positions of sovereignty.

In a final communiqué sanctioning the work of the second round of the Libyan dialogue, held from October 2 to 6, 2020 in Bouznika, both parties stressed that their discussions “took place in a climate of responsibility where the interest of the country was above all other considerations in order to overcome the current political divisions” since both parties were convinced of the importance of sovereign institutions in the management of the country and the protection of the capabilities of the Libyan people.

According to the communiqué, the agreed consensus will be made available to the Libyan High State Council and the Libyan Parliament to move forward with measures to renew the structures of the sovereign institutions.

Reaffirming that the Berlin conference, held last January, constitutes an international challenge for a political solution to the Libyan crisis, the communiqué considered that political action still awaits real and clear support from the international community.

According to the communiqué, the rounds of dialogue held in Bouznika, Morocco, is an important step towards ending institutional differences in Libya.