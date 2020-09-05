Morocco host “unofficial” crisis talks over Libya

Morocco is the latest country to host albeit unofficially talks between Libya’s protagonists aimed at bringing an end to almost ten years of conflict, APA has learnt.According local media in Morocco, representatives of Libya’s warring sides have been meeting in the kingdom about reaching a definitive end to the conflict.

Representatives of the internationally backed Libyan government and officials of the Tobruk parliament are said to be taking part in the “unofficial” talks .

An unnamed source has been quoted by news agencies as saying that Rabat could host another meeting of the warring sides next week featuring Khalid al-Mishri, head of Libya’s High Council of State, and Aguila Saleh Issa, the Speaker of parliament based in Tobruk.

Both men were in Rabat almost twn months ago for separate talks on ending the political crisis in their war-torn country.

Moroccan government officials have not commented on the kingdom’s role as the nnewest honest broker for Libya.

Despite its string of military gains against forces loyal to renegade general Khalifa Hafter in recent months, the Government of National Accord based in Tripoli has been pushing for talks to end the crisis.