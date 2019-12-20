Morocco hosting some 12,000 African students

Nearly 12,000 young Africans are studying in Moroccan universities and institutes, being the beneficiaries of scholarship packages granted by the kingdom, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and African Cooperation, Nasser Bourita disclosed in Rabat.The minister, was speaking at the opening of the 8th edition of the Summit of Students and Youth of Africa, organized by the “All Africa Students Union” in partnership with the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI) under the theme: “The future of Africa: Challenges and Prospects for the Youth”.

He said more than 5,000 public sector executives from many African countries have benefited from training courses in the kingdom.

Morocco has trained tens of thousands of students from 47 African countries.

More than 90 percent of these students studied at universities and training institutes, he said.

“Youth training represents a priority area for South-South cooperation, which is supervised by the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI). It is a united and active cooperation, oriented towards youth and based on the sharing of experience and know-how, in sectors adapted to the needs of the labor market, such as electrification, agriculture, health, tourism or the infrastructure,” the minister explained at the summit, in the presence of the foreign ministers of Ghana, Mauritania and The Gambia.

The Africa Students and Youth Summit is the largest student gathering in Africa.

It is a flagship annual meeting of the Union of African Student Associations.

Each year, it brings together thousands of African students to exchange on the issues and challenges facing the African youth.

For this eighth edition, more than 1,000 participants are in attendance, including students, heads of African student associations, university laureates, executives and senior officials, some of whom are ministers and ambassadors, from 52 African countries.

This edition provides a platform for discussions, workshops, and exhibitions, a space for discussion around entrepreneurship in Africa, as well as a series of cultural and sporting events.

This 2019 edition will also see the official launch of the digital platform “Morocco-Alumni,” initiated by the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI), in collaboration with the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This digital platform offers an interactive space for exchange with high added value services aimed at bringing together students and foreign winners of Moroccan prizes.