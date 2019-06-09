International › APA

Morocco hosts conference on side effects of technologies

Published on 09.06.2019 at 16h21

More than 300 experts represented from 65 countries of the world are meeting in Moroccan city of Tangier, dwelling on the side effects of technologies including its role in affecting human focus and using as a platform for terrorists to recruit and finance terrorism.The technology, innovative and society conference discuss how can tech gaints address growing trust deficit against technologies and role of  stakeholders including African governments to find solutions to prevent the dissimination of violent contents including hate speeches via social media platforms.

“Technology surely has done a lot more good than harm — the communication,  socialization, research, education etc, couldn’t have been any better. However, we can’t afford to disregard the side effects that accompany  these benefits, the panalists at the conference have said 

The  CyFT conference also discussed the need for African countries to  formulate and implement digital industrialization policies in order for them be able to obtain economic benefits from data that their citizens generate without limiting the free flow of data.

The increased penetration of e-commerce in Africa has had a positive impact  on the economy of countries across the continent. 

The internet proved  to be a catalyst for economic growth – with several studies on the  correlation between a country/region’s internet penetration and increase  in the GDP per capita, according to panelists of the conference 

The  conference also stressed how digital ownership can be established as  contest over ownership of digital technologies continue to emerge in  different parts of the world.

The  CyFT conference further elaborated how advancement in biotechnologies  are altering the natural course of evolution and social relations in a complex and uncertain ways and what ethical considerations should be applied in the development and deployment of bio-tech products. 

Concerns in relation to fake news and hate speeches via social media outlets as  well as issues of cyber attacks were also raised at the conference.

The  CYFY conference under the patronage of his majesty King Mohammed VI will remain active until Sunday with active participation researchers, academia , scientists and government officials

