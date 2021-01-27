Morocco hosts meeting on weapons of mass destruction

A regional meeting on cooperation in the fight against nuclear proliferation and weapons of mass destruction (WMD) is underway from January 26 to 29 by the Moroccan Foreign Affairs ministry and the US State Department.The meeting is part of monitoring the activities of the Morocco-USA Working Group on security issues, resulting from the strategic dialogue, the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It comes against the backdrop of the rise in cross-border security threats posed by terrorist groups and separatist movements, particularly regarding activities aimed at acquiring weapons of mass destruction, the statement added.

The UN Security Council has adopted several sanctions regimes of which Resolution 1540 represents the pillar, targeting non-state actors and armed and terrorist groups in the context of the fight against nuclear proliferation and weapons of mass destruction.

During this regional meeting, roundtables led by international experts allow the identification of good practices, as well as the sharing of experiences in the application of international sanctions on specific cases falling under the UN Security Council.

Organized in collaboration with the Stimson Center, an international reference in the fight against nuclear proliferation and weapons of mass destruction, the meeting also saw the participation of Tunisia and Libya.

At the opening of the meeting, the Director of the United Nations and International Organizations at the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Redouane Houssaini recalled the friendship and cooperation between Morocco and the United States, which are based on a multifaceted strategic partnership and close coordination between the two countries in the various multilateral forums, in particular the UN, in the service of a common commitment to regional and international peace and stability.

The interim Chargé d’Affaires of the United States in Morocco, David Greene, praised the efforts of Morocco, recognized at the international level, to fight nuclear proliferation and weapons of mass destruction, stressing that Morocco has found a balance between the imperatives of security and freedom of trade.

The diplomat said the US remains committed to supporting efforts to strengthen regional cooperation in the fight against nuclear proliferation and WMD.