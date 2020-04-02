Morocco implements plan to protect children amid COIVID-19

A plan of action for the protection of children in vulnerable situations in Morocco has been put in place by the Ministry of Solidarity and Social Development, to the backdrop of a Covid-19 pandemic.As part of the ministry’s efforts to protect children in vulnerable situations from the repercussions of the lockdown in the Kingdom, this plan will help provide various emergency services for vulnerable children, especially those living in social welfare institutions and street children, the ministry said in a statement.

This initiative includes several measures to improve convenient services, set up continuous monitoring and follow-up mechanisms, provide listening services to children in vulnerable situations, offer distance psychological support services, as well as provide communication materials for children in social welfare institutions and their educators.

With regard to the strengthening of local services for children in vulnerable situations, the Ministry has already started to support association projects intended to deal with the social consequences of the care and protection of children in containment period, the same source went on to say.

As for awareness-raising and communication, the ministry is working to prepare appropriate communication media for children and their educators in social protection establishments, particularly in the fields of infection prevention, education in distance, psychological support for children and protection of children against violence and exploitation.