Morocco, India stress reviving post-Covid cooperation

Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar have resolved to deepen post-Covid-19 cooperation between the two countries.The two ministers were meeting through videoconference on Thursday, according to an official source in Rabat.

At the start of their meeting, both parties welcomed the great impetus and momentum that has been injected into bilateral relations since King Mohammed VI’s historic visit to India in October 2015 and his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which they agreed, among other things, to raise ties to a strategic partnership.

Rabat believes that the new level of Moroccan-Indian relations thus illustrates the enlightened royal policy aimed at diversifying and expanding the kingdom’s strategic partnerships, which now include large countries such as India.

The Indian minister noted with great satisfaction the completion of 27 bilateral ministerial-level visits, as well as the signing of some 40 agreements and MoUs over the past five years.

The two ministers engaged in constructive exchanges on the bilateral agenda while stressing the need to revive post-Covid cooperation between the two countries in all spheres of human endeavour.

They stressed the importance of further strengthening the bilateral legal framework and intensifying the exchange of visits by economic stakeholders.

To this end, the Moroccan minister urged Indian economic operators to take advantage of the investment opportunities offered by the kingdom and to promote the transfer of technology and know-how.

The two government officials also agreed to hold the 7th Session of the Joint Cooperation Commission and the 5th bilateral political consultations in the near future.

The Moroccan and Indian officials hailed the fruitful cooperation in the area of food security, particularly in the field of fertilizers, aimed at ensuring the well-being of their respective populations.